//Safety Commissioner urging caution with fireworks

Release:

ATLANTA – Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King is urging residents to practice extreme caution this 4th of July when celebrating with fireworks.

“Independence Day is a time of celebration and rejoicing in the founding of our country,” said Commissioner King. “While it is a great time to get together with friends and family, it can also be dangerous if certain safety tips are not followed to avoid fires and severe injuries commonly associated with fireworks.”

Up to three-fourths of all fireworks injuries occur during the four-week period surrounding Independence Day. On the Fourth of July itself, fireworks start more fires nationwide than all other causes combined. These fires cause an average of 3 deaths, 40 civilian injuries, and $43 million in direct property damage. Approximately 7,000 people are treated in hospital emergency rooms every year for fireworks-related injuries, most of which involve children.

When using fireworks this 4th of July, please practice the following safety tips:

Always read the labels and follow the directions for each specific type of firework

Light fireworks outdoors and a safe distance away from other people and fire hazards

Never re-ignite malfunctioning fireworks

Do not give fireworks to small children

Ensure that an adult supervises all firework activities

If injuries and damages do occur, call 911

Have a garden hose or bucket of water nearby

If you do not feel safe lighting your own fireworks, feel free to attend a public fireworks display

For additional safety tips, information on fireworks licensing, and much more, visit our Fireworks FAQ page. For more on laws governing the use of fireworks in Georgia, please contact your local police or fire department.