//Kemp appoints three new Georgia agency leaders

Release:

Governor Kemp Names Three New Appointments

Atlanta, GA – Recently Governor Brian Kemp announced the appointment of Robyn Crittenden to be the Commissioner of the Department of Revenue (DOR), Shawnzia Thomas to become Executive Director of the Georgia Technology Authority Board (GTA) and the state’s Chief Information Officer, and Jessica Simmons to be Deputy Chief Information Officer for Broadband and Special Projects at GTA.

“I am excited to appoint these three remarkable women to such important roles in state government,” said Gov. Kemp. “Each of them brings a wealth of knowledge and experience that will allow Georgia to remain a leader in combating wasteful spending, streamlining government, keeping Georgia the top state for business, and creating new opportunities for hardworking Georgians.”

Robyn Crittenden will become State Revenue Commissioner effective July 1, 2021. She will fill the role currently held by Interim Commissioner Frank O’Connell, who was appointed following the resignation of Commissioner David Curry on June 1. Crittenden will lead the Department of Revenue in its continued efforts to create a pro-jobs, pro-business environment. Commissioner Crittenden will also be the first African-American to lead the Georgia Department of Revenue.

The Georgia Technology Authority Board voted June 17th to appoint Shawnzia Thomas as its new Executive Director, making her the state’s new Chief Information Officer. Thomas will officially begin serving on July 1, 2021. She will begin the transition into this role on June 21. Thomas will fill the role vacated by Calvin Rhodes, who is retiring after 10 years as Executive Director and CIO. Thomas is the first African-American woman to hold the position of CIO.

Jessica Simmons will become Deputy Chief Information Officer for Broadband and Special Projects at the Georgia Technology Authority. Simmons will enter into her new role on July 15, 2021. Simmons will oversee broadband development and other projects as Georgia continues to invest in new infrastructure to bring opportunity to all citizens – no matter their zip code.