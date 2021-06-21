//Georgia unemployment rate drops for 13th straight month

Share with friends











Atlanta, GA – Today, Governor Brian P. Kemp applauded Georgia’s unemployment rate dropping for the thirteenth straight month from 4.3% in April to 4.1% for the month of May. The national unemployment average is 5.8%.

“Protecting both lives and livelihoods throughout a global pandemic continues to pay off for hardworking Georgians,” said Governor Kemp. “Despite false attacks from the left and many in the media, the Peach State was the first state to safely reopen our economy and get more Georgians back to work and back to normal. Georgia continues to lead the nation in economic recovery as our unemployment rate drops for the thirteenth straight month.”

The number of jobs in May increased by 7,000, reaching a total of 4,481,100. This number is up 295,800 compared to the same time last year. Since April 2020, 424,100 (70%) of the 609,500 jobs lost in March 2020 and April 2020 have been gained back.

Since March of 2020, the state has supported the creation of nearly 37,000 jobs – totaling 394 projects and 12 billion in investment.