//GDC announces new statewide Mental Health Director

Share with friends











Release:

New Statewide Mental Health Director

Dr. Ioannis Ioannou Appointed

FORSYTH, Ga. – Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) Commissioner Timothy C. Ward announced the appointment of Dr. Ioannis Ioannou, to statewide Mental Health Director, effective July 1, 2021. As the statewide Mental Health Director, Dr. Ioannou will be responsible for planning and assisting in the development and implementation of mental health related policies and procedures. In addition, he will assist in planning, organizing, directing, and coordinating the delivery of mental health services within GDC facilities. Furthermore, he will oversee the monitoring and evaluation of the mental health programs.

“I am confident that Dr. Ioannou’s comprehensive background in the delivery of mental health services will prove beneficial to GDC’s ongoing commitment to providing support to our offenders requiring those services,” said Commissioner Ward. “We are fortunate to have him join the GDC team.”

Dr. Ioannou has served in varying clinical psychology positions in both private practice and hospital settings since 2003, including an internship with the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health. In 2010, he was appointed Clinical Director of Sexual Offense Resource Services in Denver, Colorado and later served as a Forensic Psychologist with the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities at Georgia Regional Hospital, and an Intake & Evaluation Outpatient Psychologist at East Central Regional Hospital. Dr. Ioannou has most recently served as a Correctional Psychologist – Clinical Director with Centurion/MHM Services, Inc., supporting Burruss Correctional Training Center, Phillips State Prison, Augusta State Medical Prison, Georgia Diagnostic & Classification Prison, Pulaski State Prison, Bleckley Probation Detention Center/RSAT, and Georgia State Prison. Prior to beginning his career in psychology, Dr. Ioannou served in the Greek Armed Forces.

Dr. Ioannou holds a Doctor of Psychology in Clinical Psychology and a Master of Arts degree from the University of Denver, and a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Deree, the American College of Greece. He is certified as a Correctional Healthcare Professional with a specialty in mental health through membership in the National Commission on Correctional Healthcare.