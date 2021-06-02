//Bert Kreischer’s tour coming to Tallahassee

Share with friends











Release:

Tallahassee, FL –Renowned comedian, podcast host, and author Florida State’s own Bert Kreischer will be bringing his Berty Boy Relapse Tour to the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center on October 24, 2021. Tickets go on-sale Friday June 4th at 10 am. All ticket prices are subject to applicable fees. Tickets can be purchased online at www.tuckerciviccenter.com or at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center Box Office Monday through Friday 10 am to 5pm. For more information, please visit tuckerciviccenter.com.

Kreischer, who attended Florida State University, is known for his unique brand of comedy, which interweaves party-boy antics with humorous anecdotes about family and fatherhood. Currently, Kreischer is filming Legendary Entertainment’s movie, The Machine – an adaptation of the viral story Bert told onstage about getting involved with the Russian mob while studying abroad in College, which has been viewed more than 85 million times online. Most recently, he hosted the Go-Big Show on TBS Network, an extreme talent show with celebrity judges Snoop Dogg, Rosario Dawson, Jennifer Nettles, and Cody Rhodes, which premiered this past January. In October 2020, Bert released his hit 5-episode Netflix mini series, The Cabin with Bert Kreischer, which featured cameos from a star-studded cast of Anthony Anderson, Caitlyn Jenner, Tom Segura, Joey Diaz, Nikki Glaser, Kaley Cuoco, Joel McHale, LeeAnn Kreischer, and more. He also released his second Netflix Original stand-up comedy special Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy in March 2020. The special earned rave reviews from critics and fans alike.

Additionally, Kreischer is one of the most prominent comedians in the podcasting landscape. He is the producer and host of Bertcast, a weekly comedy podcast on the All Things Comedy Network. He also co-hosts the 2 Bears 1 Cave podcast with Tom Segura, and the Bill and Bert podcast with Bill Burr.

About Bert Kreischer

Bert Kreischer is an American stand-up comedian, actor, writer and host who performs to sold-out crowds across the country. Described as having a “rare and incredible talent” (Interrobang), Bert has evolved from being named Rolling Stone’s 1997 “Number One Partier in the Nation” to one of the top names in comedy. His infamous story about robbing a train with the Russian Mafia was recently optioned by Legendary (the studio behind The Hangover Series, Jurassic World, and Straight Outta Compton) to be turned into a movie.

About Outback Presents

Outback Presents is the leading independent, full-service promoter of live entertainment. From their home base in Nashville, TN, Outback Presents specializes in producing music and comedy shows, tours and festivals across North America and connecting their diverse roster of artists with their fans. For more information, visit www.outbackpresents.com.

About the Tucker Center

The Donald L. Tucker Civic Center at Florida State University is North Florida’s Premier Entertainment & Convention Center featuring a 12,100 seat arena, luxury suites, club seats, over 54,000 sq. ft. of meeting and exhibition space and an arena view restaurant, the Spotlight Grille. The Tucker Center also features six meeting rooms that are fully carpeted and are equipped with sound systems and adjustable lighting. To meet your exact needs, this 16,000 square feet of meeting space can be divided into a variety of floor plans.