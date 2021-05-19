//Kidnapping in Decatur leads to pursuit, OIS

Share with friends











Release:

GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Decatur, GA

MAY 18, 2021

(Decatur, GA – May 18, 2021) – On Tuesday, May 18, 2021, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested by the Chamblee Police Department to investigate an officer involved shooting that occurred near West Howard Avenue and North McDonough Street in Decatur, GA.

Preliminary information indicates that on Monday, May 17, 2021, at approximately 11:07 p.m., a 911 caller that resided in Chamblee contacted Chamblee PD about a friend being kidnapped by an unknown man. Chamblee police officers were able to obtain a description of the man’s car and the clothing of the male victim from the 911 caller. Officers were informed that the man was armed with a handgun. Officers located the car in Chamblee and attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the car. The car sped away from the officers, and the officers pursued the vehicle into Decatur. The officers were finally able to stop the car. The man got out of the car and ran down an embankment and onto the railroad tracks near West Howard Avenue, Decatur, GA. During the foot pursuit, officers attempted to tase the man but it was ineffective. The officers met the man on the railroad tracks. During the encounter, officers fired their guns, striking the man. The man was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

The car the man was driving was previously reported as stolen out of DeKalb County. A handgun was located on scene near the man. An autopsy will be performed at the DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The male victim is safe and is not physically hurt.

The officers received minor injuries during the pursuit.

The GBI will continue to conduct an independent investigation and upon completion, the case will be turned over to the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office for review.