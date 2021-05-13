//Coffee County stabbing under investigation by GBI

Share with friends











Release:

GBI Investigates Death in Coffee County

Douglas, GA (May 11, 2021) – On Sunday, May 9, 2021, the GBI’s Douglas Regional Office received a request from the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office to assist with a death investigation.

On Sunday, May 9, 2021, at approximately 3:00 p.m., the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of Rebecca S. Waldron Road and Gillis Road, Douglas, Coffee County, Georgia, in reference to an assault. Upon arrival, deputies found Landon Freeman, 20, suffering from a stab wound. Freeman was transported to Coffee Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased. The investigation revealed that Freeman had an altercation with William Wooten, 18, of Douglas, that resulted in Freeman being stabbed. No charges have been filed at this time.