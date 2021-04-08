//Governor recaps events surrounding the Election Integrity Act

Share with friends











ICYMI: Gov. Kemp Defends Georgia’s Election Integrity Act

Mornings with Maria: Georgia governor explains why voting law was changed

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, while discussing President Biden speaking out again in support of the MLB along with other organizations and companies boycotting the new voting law, argued that the president is “lying to the American people” on FOX Business’ “Mornings with Maria.”

“President Biden’s lying to the American people and our own citizens here in Georgia. I just laughed to myself, Maria, when he’s talking about we need to smarten up. I mean, look at his own state of Delaware. They actually call your name out before you go vote in the precinct so people could challenge you. Could you imagine if we had that in our law? I mean, the world would be falling apart right now. He needs to focus on his own state and not worry about Georgia,” Governor Kemp said.

Watch the full interview here.

WSB: Georgia Gov. Kemp hits MLB, Biden after election law prompts All-Star move: Nothing more than ‘political play’

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp held a news conference Saturday blasting the MLB’s decision to pull the All-Star game and draft from Atlanta.

The MLB announced its decision on Friday citing Georgia’s controversial new voting law and saying relocating the events was “the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport.”

Gov. Kemp fired back, calling it a “kneejerk decision” and an “attack on our state.”

On Saturday, he told Georgians that the MLB caved to pressure and is hurting Georgians who were depending on the game for a paycheck.

“They don’t care about jobs, they don’t care about our communities and they certainly don’t care about access to the ballot box because if they did MLB would’ve announced it was moving it’s headquarters from New York,” Kemp said. “In New York, they have 10 days of early voting. In Georgia, we have 17 … It’s easier to vote in Georgia than it is in New York.”

Read the full article here.

The Story with Martha McCallum: Georgia Gov. Kemp slams Georgia boycotts

Kemp said that the Democrats’ now-successful calls for boycotts and relocations are hurting “hardworking” “small business people in Cobb County” and the Atlanta area — as the All-Star Game was supposed to be played at the home of the Atlanta Braves.

He said baseball fans and youth that dream of playing major league sports will also be hurt because the games are being “politicized.”

“People should be scared to death that it’s going to come to their neighborhood, to their state, to their ball game, to their college, to their business,”

Watch the full interview here.

Outkick: Georgia Governor Brian Kemp Joins Clay to Discuss MLB Moving All-Star Game

Kemp has been outspoken about Major League Baseball’s decision to move the All-Star Game out of the state of Georgia. He says that decision was the result of political pressure, not because of anything having to do with the law.

“That’s the thing about Major League Baseball,” Kemp told Clay. “It was never about what was in the law. It was about — the same with Delta and Coca-Cola — it was about how much political pressure they were getting that they could not actually stand up to these activists, activist board members or other individual from high-profile people that were protesting them.

“Some big corporate CEOs and some former CEOs that’s basically pressuring these companies when they live in New York and New Jersey themselves that have more restrictive laws than we do. It just does not add up.”

Listen to the full interview here.

Washington Examiner: EXCLUSIVE: Brian Kemp predicts a backlash over MLB withdrawal from Atlanta

In an interview from his office in the state capitol, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp told me this week that MLB’s choice is hurting local small businesses who were already preparing for the weekendlong event in July.

“The economic impact they have had on local businesses, in particular, the small mom and pop shops, is one of the things that’s been so frustrating for me because, as a small business owner myself, I know how devastating this would be,” Kemp said.

“If you think about the industries that have been hit the hardest in Georgia because of COVID … it’s the business travel, the tourism, and then all the service industry tied to them like small restaurants, taverns, the hotel, lodging folks, caterers, and event people,” he said. “I mean, those are all the folks, to me, that are going to be just at a big loss here because Major League Baseball pulled the rug out from under them. It is all very unfortunate.”

Read the full article here.

Streetz 94.5 Atlanta: Yung Joc & The Streetz Morning Takeover Ft. Governor “Brian Kemp”

Yung Joc & The Streetz Morning Takeover Ft. Mzshyneka & Shawty The Comedian hosted special guest: Brian Kemp (Governor Of Georgia) for a special interview discussing major topics such as the “Vaccine” & New “Voter Bill” recently signed.

Listen to the full interview here.

AEI Podcast: WTH is going on with the new Georgia voting law? Gov. Brian Kemp on the law, Major League Baseball and the Biden agenda

After being lauded for refusing to overturn Georgia’s presidential election results, Gov. Brian Kemp is facing criticism from the same quarters over the state’s new voting law. Democrats claim that the legislation makes it more difficult for minorities to vote, while Republicans argue it ensures election integrity.

Gov. Kemp joined the podcast to discuss the contents of the controversial legislation, the Democratic outcry, and the media coverage. He also discuss the Major League Baseball decision to move the All-Star Game out of Georgia and corporate reactions to the new law.

Gov. Kemp is the 83rd Governor of Georgia. Prior to serving as Governor, Kemp was a member of the State Senate and Georgia’s Secretary of State. Before entering elected office, Kemp was a small business owner, managing Kemp Properties.

Listen to the full interview here.