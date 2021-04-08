//EPD’s Vehicle Emissions Inspections reopen April 9

Share with friends











Release:

Emissions Test System Restored

APRIL 07, 2021

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Revenue (DOR) and Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) are notifying motorists that the Vehicle Emissions Inspection and Maintenance Program has been restored. Motor vehicle owners will be able to obtain an emissions test beginning on Thursday, April 8, 2021. As such, emissions testing will be required as normal for motorists who need to register or renew their vehicle registrations as of Friday, April 9, 2021.

Motorists granted the emissions test waiver who registered or renewed vehicles from March 31, 2021, to April 8, 2021, will not need to get an emissions test until their renewal period next year.

As a reminder, motor vehicle owners can renew their registration online at dor.georgia.gov/motor-vehicles, at their county tag office, or at a kiosk location.