//Knife attack leads to Officer Involved Shooting

Share with friends











Release:

Atlanta, GA (March 8, 2021) – The man involved in this OIS with the Georgia State Patrol has been identified as Leroy Snead, 67. Snead died of his injuries on Sunday, February 28, 2021. Snead was from Alabama, but homeless at the time of the incident.

ORIGINAL RELEASE:

Atlanta, GA (February 27, 2021) – On Saturday, February 27, 2021, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested by the Georgia State Patrol (GSP) to investigate an officer involved shooting.

Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 4:22 p.m., an off duty GSP trooper was getting gas at the BP gas station located at 448 Boulevard SE, Atlanta, GA. While at the station, a man chased another man into the gas station. The off duty trooper followed the men into the store. Witnesses report that one man was armed with a knife and was attempting to stab the other man. The trooper gave commands for the man to drop the knife. The trooper left the store, and the man with the knife followed him. The man advanced towards the trooper with the knife, as the trooper backed away. The man continued to move towards the trooper and failed to comply with commands to drop the knife. The trooper fired his gun, striking the man.

The man was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he is in critical condition.

A knife was recovered from the scene.

No officers were injured during the incident.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once completed, the case will be turned over to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office for review.