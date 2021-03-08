//CPPD officer exchanges gunfire after auto accident

Share with friends











Release:

College Park, GA (March 7, 2021) – On Sunday, March 7, 2021, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested by the College Park Police Department (CPPD) to investigate an officer involved shooting.

Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 3:34 a.m., an off-duty CPPD officer was working a security detail in the 4800 block of Old National Highway. While patrolling the parking lot, the officer responded to a vehicle that had crashed into a nearby building. One of the occupants of the wrecked vehicle, identified as Lugene Gibbs, Jr., 31, of Atlanta, exited the vehicle with a firearm. During the incident, Gibbs and the CPPD officer exchanged gunfire.

Gibbs was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where he is in stable condition. The CPPD officer was not injured.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once completed, it will be turned over to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office for review.