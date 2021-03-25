//Ameris uses $2 Million to support for rural hospitals
Regional NewsMarch 25, 2021

Ameris uses $2 Million to support for rural hospitals

Release:

Ameris Bank Donates $2,000,000 to Support 19 Rural Georgia Hospitals 

ATLANTA, GA – As part of the Georgia HEART Hospital Program, Ameris Bank has donated $2,000,000 in financial  support to 19 rural hospitals located throughout the bank’s footprint in Georgia. Ameris Bank has participated in the  program since 2018, contributing over $6,000,000 to rural Georgia hospitals. 

“We are committed to supporting the health and wellbeing of those in our community, and helping to create opportunities  for healthy, safe and productive lives. This donation helps to provide resources that will create a positive effect for  generations to come,” comments Ameris Bank CEO Palmer Proctor. “2020 was truly an unexpected year and the effects  of the pandemic touched us all in different ways, and greatly affected our healthcare workers and systems. We are happy  to be able to assist these hospitals in continuing to provide quality healthcare to all.”  

Demographic, economic and industry challenges have caused rural hospitals in Georgia to face financial crises for years.  The Georgia HEART Hospital Program partners with the Georgia Rural Hospital Tax Credit bill (State Bill 258) to  increase funding to rural and critical access hospitals in the state of Georgia. The financial contributions through this  program furthers the hospitals’ abilities to provide quality health care for the thousands of Georgians who call these  communities home. 

The funds provided by Ameris Bank are used by local hospitals in ways that best fit the hospitals’ specific needs for  providing quality healthcare to their patients. 

The 19 rural Georgia hospitals receiving donations from Ameris Bank include: Brooks County Hospital (Quitman),  Coffee Regional Medical Center (Douglas), Colquitt Regional Medical Center (Moultrie), Crisp Regional Hospital  (Cordele), Donalsonville Hospital (Donalsonville), Effingham Hospital —Springfield (Springfield), Irwin County  Hospital (Ocilla), Jasper Memorial Hospital (Monticello), John D. Archbold Memorial Hospital (Thomasville), Liberty  Regional Medical Center (Hinesville), Meadows Regional Medical Center (Vidalia), Miller County Hospital (Colquitt),  Phoebe Sumter Medical Center (Americus), South Georgia Medical Center – Berrien Campus (Nashville/Valdosta), South  Georgia Medical Center – Lakeland Campus, Southeast Georgia Health System (St. Mary’s/Brunswick), St. Mary’s Good  Samaritan Hospital (Greensboro), Tift Regional Medical Center (Tifton) and WellStar Sylvan Grove Hospital (Jackson). 

The Georgia Rural Hospital Tax Credit enables Georgia businesses and taxpayers to redirect their Georgia income tax  liability to help support these qualified hospitals. Participation in the Georgia HEART program is limited to Georgia rural  hospitals that meet qualification criteria established by law.

