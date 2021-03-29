//Albany judge arrested for threatening a court employee

Share with friends











Release:

GBI Arrests Dougherty County Probate Judge

MARCH 26, 2021

Albany, GA (March 26, 2021) – On Thursday, March 25, 2021, the GBI charged Dougherty County Probate Judge Leisa Blount, age 56, with one count of Terroristic Threats and one count of Violation of Oath by Public Officer.

On March 15, 2021, the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Sylvester, GA was requested by Dougherty County Sheriff Kevin Sproul in reference to allegations that Blount threatened a Dougherty County employee. In the presence of witnesses, Blount made a verbal threat of violence.

Blount turned herself into the Dougherty County Jail.

This investigation is ongoing and when complete will be turned over to the Southern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.