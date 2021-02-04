//Over 1 Million COVID-19 vaccines administered in Georgia

Share with friends











Release:

Georgia Administers 1 Millionth Vaccine

Atlanta, GA – Today, Governor Brian Kemp and Commissioner Kathleen Toomey M.D, M.P.H, announced that Georgia has administered and reported 1,030,872 doses of the coronavirus vaccine, including providing the first shot to over 502,393 seniors. As of this afternoon, Georgia has administered 66% of the total shipment of vaccines from the federal government.

“Thanks to the hard work of our healthcare heroes, we have administered 1 million vaccines and taken the first step in protecting over 500,000 seniors from COVID-19,” said Governor Kemp. “We are so grateful for our medical professionals, public and private partners, and community leaders who have been on the frontlines of saving lives throughout the pandemic, in addition to working hand in hand with the state to get vaccines distributed and administered safely and quickly.

“Dr. Toomey and I continue to encourage every Georgian to be patient as we await more supply from the federal government and to protect themselves by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and following public health guidance. While this is certainly an important and welcome milestone in our fight against COVID-19, Georgians should know that demand will continue to far outpace vaccine supply for the foreseeable future. As soon as supply allows the state to expand current vaccination criteria, we will absolutely do so.”

“Every dose of vaccine administered in Georgia benefits the entire state,” said Kathleen E. Toomey, M.D., M.P.H. “Vaccination and basic prevention measures together offer the best protection from COVID-19 and will help us save lives and defeat this pandemic.”

Currently, COVID-19 vaccination in Georgia is eligible to the 1A+ population, including seniors over the age of 65, first responders, law enforcement personnel, and healthcare workers.

For more information, visit https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine