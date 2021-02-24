//Intensive summer Pre-K training program announced

Share with friends











Release:

Pre-K Summer Transition Program Offered Again in 2021

Atlanta, Ga., (February 22, 2021) – The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL) is again offering a six-week intensive academic program this summer for rising kindergarteners who meet the following criteria:

Child did not attend a Georgia’s Pre-K Program or Head Start program during the 2020 – 2021 school year OR

Child attended a Georgia’s Pre-K or Head Start program but did not attend the entire school year OR

Child attended a Georgia’s Pre-K or Head Start classroom utilizing a hybrid or full distance learning model of instruction during the 2020 – 2021 school year.

OR

Child attended a Georgia’s Pre-K or Head Start program the entire school year and falls into one of the priority groups listed below: Child identified as needing additional academic support by their teacher or other data Dual language learner (Home language is a language other than English) Foster care placement Child’s family is without permanent housing (homeless as defined by McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act) Child with an Individual Education Program (IEP)



“The goal of Georgia’s Pre-K Program is to prepare four year olds academically and socially for kindergarten, but some students either do not attend Georgia Pre-K or Head Start or need additional help. The Summer Transition Program (STP) was created to support those students,” said DECAL Commissioner Amy M. Jacobs. “Dedicated Pre-K teachers and providers make this program successful, and we appreciate their willingness to participate again this summer.”

“The Summer Transition Program is a great opportunity for these young students to build their skills and confidence before moving into kindergarten,” added Susan Adams, Assistant Commissioner for Georgia’s Pre-K Program and Instructional Supports. Adams said the program will begin in early June.

Programs that have a status of compliance and/or good standing with DECAL programs (Pre-K, Child Care Services, Nutrition Services, Audits and Compliance, and Child and Parent Services (CAPS) are eligible to offer a Summer Transition Program.

Providers are chosen to participate through a competitive application process. Applications are available to providers beginning today with a submission deadline of close of business March 12, 2021. Locations chosen to provide the STP will be announced in April. After classes are awarded, a list of STP providers will be posted to www.decal.ga.gov, and parents can register their children directly with the programs.

Summer 2021 will be the eleventh year DECAL has offered the STP. According to independent researchers who have evaluated the STP, the program has significantly impacted the children served, especially in their crucial language and literacy skills.

For more information about the Summer Transition Program, visit the DECAL website at http://www.decal.ga.gov/Prek/SummerTransitionProgram.aspx or email questions about the program to summerschool@decal.ga.gov.