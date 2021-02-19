//Health education standards now open to public comment

Share with friends











Proposed health education standards open for 30-day public comment period

MEDIA CONTACT: Meghan Frick, GaDOE Communications Office, mfrick@doe.k12.ga.us

February 18, 2021 – The State Board of Education has posted the first Georgia Standards of Excellence (GSE) for K-12 health education for a 30-day public comment period. If approved, the standards will be implemented in the 2021-22 school year.

The draft standards are available here. To provide feedback on the proposed standards, click here.

The proposed standards were developed based on a formal review and evaluation process which included opportunities for teachers, parents and families, students, business and industry representatives, and committee members to participate through surveys and committees. The current review period comes prior to a vote by the State Board of Education on whether to approve the new standards.

The standards were initially posted for public comment in June 2020. Following that public-comment period, the review committees reconvened to address feedback brought up during the public review and comment period.