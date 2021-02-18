//Georgia DPH revamps the COVID-19 vaccine dashboard

Share with friends











Release:

Atlanta – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) is launching a new COVID vaccine dashboard on the DPH website https://dph.georgia.gov/. The dashboard provides a detailed, transparent picture of vaccination administration in Georgia.

As part of the transition to the new dashboard, you will see a one-time decrease in the number of vaccines administered. This slight decrease is the result of data cleaning and removal of duplicate vaccination entries, and overall quality control.

The dashboard will update daily at 3 p.m. and now includes:

Number of vaccine doses that have been administered in Georgia and reported to the Georgia Registry for Immunization Transactions and Services (GRITS), broken out by first and second doses.

Number of vaccine doses administered by a Georgia provider per 100,000 residents, broken out by first and second doses.

Vaccine doses administered by county and by day.

Race and ethnicity data of vaccine recipients.

Total number of vaccine doses that have been shipped to Georgia from the federal government’s allocation for the state.

The number of Georgia providers that have received vaccines from the federal allocation for Georgia.

Number of vaccine doses shipped to Georgia providers and the percent of those doses administered.

DPH will regularly review and update features of the dashboard to ensure data quality, accuracy, and transparency.

For information about COVID-19, visit https://dph.georgia.gov/novelcoronavirus or https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.