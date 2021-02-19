//Georgia appoints new State Fire Marshal

Share with friends











Release:

CRAIG LANDOLT SWORN IN AS GEORGIA STATE FIRE MARSHAL

ATLANTA – Recently, Craig Landolt was sworn in as Georgia’s newest State Fire Marshal by Deputy Commissioner for Safety Fire Mark Revenew at a socially distanced ceremony in front of family, Agency staff, and representatives from the fire industry.

Fire Marshal Landolt had served in the role in an interim capacity since July of 2020. He brings with him over 30 years of fire code and fire safety experience, including roles as a volunteer firefighter, a City of Savannah Fire Inspector, the Savannah City Fire Marshal, and a Fire Inspector for the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

“We’re thrilled to officially have Craig on board as our new State Fire Marshal,” said Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King. “Craig has served in the State Fire Marshal’s office in a number of capacities over the years, including most recently as our interim Fire Marshal. He has my full support and confidence in this new role, and I know he will do an outstanding job for our state.”

The State Fire Marshal is responsible for promoting fire prevention and life safety through the enforcement of the state minimum fire safety standards and O.C.G.A. Title 25 Chapter 2.