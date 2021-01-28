//Georgia to receive more vaccines from federal government

Share with friends











Release:

Atlanta, GA – Recently, the federal government announced that Georgia will begin receiving 25,000+ more COVID-19 vaccines weekly. This is a 16% increase from the previous allotment of 120,000 doses each week, bringing the new weekly total to 145,900 doses.

“Thanks to the Trump administration and Operation Warp Speed, the vaccine was created and made available to Georgians in record speed. Today, the Biden Administration announced that Georgia will receive an increased weekly allocation, totaling 145,900 doses. Although we still expect demand to far exceed supply for the foreseeable future, this is no doubt welcome news, and we will work around the clock to get these vaccines distributed and safely administered as quickly as possible,” said Governor Brian Kemp.

On a record high day, Georgia reported that 71,307 additional vaccines have been administered. The state has distributed 56.7% of the total vaccines which have been shipped by the federal government.

For more information, visit https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine