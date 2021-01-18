//GBI investigates OIS in Henry County

Share with friends











Release:

GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Henry County

Stockbridge, GA (January 17, 2021) – On Saturday, January 16, 2021, the GBI Atlanta Regional Office was requested by the Henry County Police Department to investigate an officer involved shooting.

Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 6:46 p.m., a report of two suspicious persons was received by the Henry County Police Department from a business owner who observed the suspicious persons remotely using a video security system. Henry County PD officers responded, parked a short distance from 11 Bellamy Place, Stockbridge, Henry County, GA, and approached on foot while searching for the suspicious persons. While the officers were searching, they observed a female close a rear door on a vehicle, enter the vehicle, and begin driving up a driveway at 30 Bellamy Place. The officers were moving down the driveway as the driver was attempting to leave. As the vehicle approached the officers, at least one officer fired at the driver. The driver was not hit and continued driving for a short distance until she encountered several parked patrol units. Upon seeing the marked patrol units, she stopped the vehicle. Neither the female driver nor the involved officers were injured. The two suspicious persons were not located.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Upon completion, it will be turned over to the Henry County District Attorney’s Office for review.