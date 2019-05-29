//Drowning of Georgia Southern Student Goes Unnoticed

Share with friends











By Tiara Battle

ATLANTA, Ga. – A Georgia Southern Student attended a Memorial Day pool party over the weekend and drowned Monday night.

The incident went unnoticed for around 20 minutes even with the several partygoers on the scene, WSB-TV reported.

Officers arrived at an Atlanta apartment complex for complaints regarding the party – only discovering later that a teen had drowned.

That 19-year-old was Shomari Billings.

Before transporting Billings to the hospital, officials performed CPR.

Billings didn’t make it.

The apartment complex, The 500 on Northside Circle in Atlanta issued a statement in regards to the party and confirmed that it was unauthorized and rules were broken.

We are cooperating fully with law enforcement in their search for who is responsible. Also – in addition to the legal aspects, we must also reinforce that this unauthorized event broke a number of pool rules – including those which forbid alcohol use. Also, the pool is for the use of residents only. Any residents responsible for planning or promoting this event have violated the terms of their lease and will have their lease terminated.” The 500 apartment complex statement regarding Billings’ death

Shomari’s mother, Shelley Billings, needs answers. She wants to know what happened and if, “someone pushed him in the pool.”

A vigil was held for Shomari on Tuesday night and nearly $2,800 has been raised towards his funeral costs by way of a GoFundMe page.

The investigation into Shomari’s death is ongoing.