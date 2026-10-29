////South Health District Urges Residents to Know Their Numbers and Diabetes Risks

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VALDOSTA — South Health District encourages residents to know their numbers and reduce diabetes risks during National Diabetes Month.

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VALDOSTA – November is National Diabetes Month, and the Georgia Department of Public Health’s South Health District is encouraging residents to take charge of their health by learning their numbers, understanding their risk for diabetes, and making healthy lifestyle choices. Diabetes can lead to serious complications, including heart disease, kidney disease, vision loss, and nerve damage. Early detection and proper management can help prevent or delay these complications.

South Health District works to support healthier communities by providing education, screenings, and resources to help residents prevent and manage chronic conditions. Through their local health departments, residents can learn their blood sugar and blood pressure numbers, access diabetes education, and find support.

“Knowing your numbers is one of the most important steps you can take to protect your health,” said Traci Gosier, R.N., B.S.N., BSSM Health Promotion Coordinator. “Diabetes can go undetected for years, which is why regular screenings and healthy lifestyle choices are so important. We want residents to know that support and resources are available right here in their communities.”

Diabetes affects how the body processes blood sugar. Type 2 diabetes is the most common form, and risk factors include family history, physical inactivity, and being overweight. Prediabetes occurs when blood sugar levels are higher than normal but not high enough for a diabetes diagnosis. Many people have no symptoms, making regular screening important.

South Health District encourages residents to take these steps to protect their health:

Eat balanced meals: Choose vegetables, fruits, whole grains, and lean proteins while limiting sugary drinks.

Stay active: Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate physical activity each week.

Know your numbers: Visit your local health department to find out your blood sugar and pressure numbers.

Follow your care plan: Keep your regular healthcare appointments, take prescribed medications as directed and work with your healthcare provider to manage your condition.

Residents can contact their local health department to learn about diabetes education, available screening opportunities, and resources for managing their health. For individuals who qualify, participation in the district’s Hypertension and Diabetes Clinic may also be available.

“Managing diabetes and high blood pressure can feel overwhelming, but you do not have to do it alone,” Gosier said. “Small, consistent changes can make a difference. We encourage everyone to learn their numbers and connect with their local health department to find out what resources are available.”

This National Diabetes Month, take a step toward a healthier future. Know your numbers, understand your risk, and take charge of your health.

For more information about diabetes support and the Hypertension and Diabetes Clinic, contact your local health department or visit www.southhealthdistrict.com.