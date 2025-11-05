//VSU to present Café Scientifique focusing on Cancer drug development

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University will present Café Scientifique to the public focusing on Cancer drug development.

The College of Science and Mathematics at Valdosta State University will present Café Scientifique from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 14, at Augie’s Cafe. This event is open to the public.

Dr. Thomas Manning, professor of chemistry, will discuss “Copper and Cancer: Why Do They Go Hand in Hand?” Cancer drug development researchers are exploring copper in two main ways — using copper to selectively kill cancer cells (through cuproptosis, copper-based nanoparticles, or combination therapies) and targeting the copper-binding proteins that protect cancer cells.

“Copper, at low levels, is an essential nutrient in healthy people,” Manning shared. “At higher levels, it can have different levels of toxicity. With cancer cells, they not only have higher levels of copper, but it is an essential nutrient that cancer cells need. In our novel, small molecule-copper drugs for cancer, drug resistant tuberculosis, and pox viruses, we have demonstrated a unique method to use copper as a delivery method at the molecular level to increase the efficacy of medications and, in some cases, to overcome resistance.”

Manning said his student research team has had “35 novel compounds enter pre-clinical trials against cancer cell lines and more than a dozen complexes tested against pox viruses and drug-resistant tuberculosis.”

Café Scientifique is a global forum for debating science issues and allowing attendees the opportunity to ask questions. All around the world, it is a place where anyone can come to explore the latest ideas in science and technology. Meetings take place in cafes, bars, restaurants, and other community locations. The only request is that attendees purchase a beverage or food item — even if it’s just a cup of coffee — from the host venue.

“This event is an opportunity for anyone, from any background and level of education, to learn more about science,” said Dr. Cristina Calestani, professor of biology, interim associate dean of the College of Science and Mathematics, and event organizer. “It is not meant to be a lecture. It is an opportunity for the public, as well as our VSU students and colleagues, to ask questions and receive answers in a format that they can understand. The informal setting facilitates the interaction between the scientist and the public.”

Augie’s Cafe is located at 1811 Jerry Jones Drive in Valdosta.

