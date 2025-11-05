//VCS announces food assistance for families

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City School announces that food assistance is available for VCS families to ensure food at home for students.

We know that times may be difficult for some families during the government shutdown. Valdosta City Schools is committed to helping ensure every student has access to nutritious food at home.

If your family needs additional support, please know that resources are available through our partnership with Second Harvest of South Georgia:

Hungry at Home Program

Families in need of weekend food assistance can participate in the Hungry at Home Program. Bags of food are sent home confidentially each Friday to help supplement weekend meals.

To enroll, please contact your child’s school counselor or click this link to download and fill out the participation form to return to your student’s counselor: https://bit.ly/43FI8kC

Local Food Pantries

Second Harvest partners with more than 30 food pantries in the Valdosta area. You can search for nearby locations, hours, and contact information using their Pantry Finder at FeedingSGA.org/find-help.

Or click here to download a spreadsheet of local pantries: https://bit.ly/47U4kdd

If you’re unable to access the website, call Second Harvest of South Georgia at 888-453-4143 ext. 1000 for assistance.

Please help us spread the word so that families who need support can connect with these valuable community resources.