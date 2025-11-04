//Valdosta-Lowndes kicks off holiday season with Christmas Tree Lighting

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO – Valdosta-Lowndes County will kick off the holiday season with the annual Christmas Tree Lighting on November 28.

Release:

Residents are invited to join the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners and the City of Valdosta City Council as they officially kick off the holiday season in Valdosta – Lowndes County at the annual Christmas Tree Lighting on Friday, November 28, at 6:00 p.m. Attendees of all ages will enjoy a special visit from Santa Claus sponsored by Lowndes County, following the lighting of the fully-decorated Christmas tree located on the Historic Courthouse Lawn in Downtown Valdosta.

The Lowndes High School Viking Cantors will perform during the event, singing a few holiday favorites. While enjoying the festivities, citizens may enjoy hot cocoa and other light refreshments.

“The Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, held on the Friday after Thanksgiving, is a wonderful opportunity to bring our community together and celebrate the holiday season with family and friends visiting for Thanksgiving. We are excited to continue this joint community tradition with the City of Valdosta and officially kick off the Christmas season,” said Chairman Slaughter.

“The Tree Lighting Ceremony reminds us what makes Valdosta so special, our people,” said Mayor Matheson. “It’s a time to pause, reflect, and enjoy the magic of the season together. I invite everyone to come downtown, share in the music and lights, and celebrate the start of the holidays as one community.”

Residents are encouraged to stay downtown after the Christmas Tree Lighting to enjoy the fun dining, shopping, and entertainment that Downtown Valdosta offers.

On Saturday, December 6, residents are invited to return downtown to enjoy the Greater Valdosta Community Christmas Parade, which begins at 6:00 p.m. The parade will start at Woodrow Wilson Drive, proceed down N. Patterson Street, and end at the Department of Health Building in Downtown Valdosta. The creative holiday floats will be judged on overall appearance, special effects, creativity, workmanship, and use of the theme, which this year is “Polar Express”.

For more information on events happening throughout Valdosta-Lowndes County this holiday season, visit www.lowndescounty.com and www.valdostacity.com.