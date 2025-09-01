//Wiregrass graduate breaks barriers in Industrial Maintenance, Apprenticeship program

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass graduate Kylani Dean breaks barriers in Industrial Maintenance and the Apprenticeship program.

Release:

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College proudly celebrates the achievements of recent graduate Kylani Dean, who completed the college’s Industrial Maintenance program and its Apprenticeship program. She has now been hired by Mauser Packaging Solutions in Homerville, stepping into a high-demand career field and serving as an inspiration for other women pursuing skilled trades.

Kylani’s journey represents the power of hands-on learning and determination. As a participant in Wiregrass’ Apprenticeship program, she gained real-world experience through a combination of on-the-job skills development and classroom/lab instruction, a proven training method that bridges education and career readiness.

Reflecting on her experience, Kylani shared, “I took away that honest effort is greatly appreciated. I would tell women that want to work in a male-dominated field to pray and take the risk because at the end of the day, if this is what you were created to do, the Lord will clear your path and help you find the right place and people to help you better yourself.”

She credits Wiregrass with giving her the strong foundation needed for success.

“Wiregrass helped me get the foundation I would need for my role, from the basic principles I would need in my field to the environment that was similar to what I will be working in,” Kylani said.

Her success is more than a personal victory but also serves as a reminder that technical education creates opportunities and that women have an important place in skilled trades and industrial careers.

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College offers multiple pathways in Industrial Maintenance, Automation Technology and other high-demand programs designed to prepare students for competitive careers.

For more information about these programs or the Apprenticeship program, visit www.wiregrass.edu. The college is currently accepting new students for Fall Express, classes start September 17.