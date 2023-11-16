//Wiregrass celebrates 2023 National Apprenticeship Week

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College celebrates the 9th annual National Apprenticeship Week by highlighting South GA’s workforce.

Wiregrass Tech celebrated the 9th annual National Apprenticeship Week (November 13-19, 2023) by highlighting the value of Registered Apprenticeships for growing South Georgia’s skilled workforce.

The Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) and its 22 technical colleges serve as Registered Apprenticeship sponsors making it the largest Registered Apprenticeship network in the state. In recent years, Wiregrass has sponsored more than 120 apprentices for 38 local employers. Currently, Wiregrass has 40 active apprentices working for 20 local employers.

Wiregrass has students from the Automotive Technology Program serving as apprentices at Pete’s Otto Shop in Valdosta. Tiger Berad, Owner of Pete’s Otto Shop shared this about the apprenticeship program, “It’s been a huge blessing for us, we gained three wonderful employees that has a tremendous amount of potential. They came with basic fundamental skills, that definitely benefited them. The foundation that we were given with these young men was tremendously successful and good and we’ve been able to add to that. Wiregrass has been a tremendous asset to my company.”

“Apprenticeships represent another way we can meet the workforce needs of our local employers and Wiregrass is thrilled to offer our students and local business and industry this opportunity,” shared Wiregrass President DeAnnia Clements. “We currently have 34 apprenticeship completers who received a nationally-recognized certificate of completion from the U.S. Department of Labor. This is workforce development at its best.”

Currently, according to the U.S. Department of Labor, there are more than 8,500 active apprentices throughout the state of Georgia, which continues Georgia’s rise in apprenticeship activity. This figure is expected to grow with the additional apprenticeship funding available to Georgia employers and apprentices, such as the federal Apprenticeship for Economic Recovery (AER) Grant and Georgia’s first-ever state-funded apprenticeship initiative, the High Demand Career Initiatives (HDCI) Program, signed into law in 2022 by Governor Brian P. Kemp.

To get involved or learn more about Wiregrass Tech’s Apprenticeship Program, contact Wiregrass Executive Director of Departmental Affairs, Nicole West, at 229-333-2100 ext. 4837 or by email at Nicole.west@wiregrass.edu. The college is currently accepting new students for Spring Semester; classes begin on January 8, 2024. Visit Wiregrass.edu to learn more.