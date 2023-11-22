//VSU to host annual Lighting of the Palms

Share with friends

Photo: Valdosta State University’s annual Holiday Celebration and Lighting of the Palms on a Winter Wonderland-themed Front Lawn.

VALDOSTA – VSU will host the annual Holiday Celebration and Lighting of the Palms on a Winter Wonderland-themed Front Lawn.

Valdosta State University hosts its annual Holiday Celebration and Lighting of the Palms at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28, on a Winter Wonderland-themed Front Lawn.

Dr. Richard A. Carvajal, president of the university, invites Blazer Nation friends and neighbors of all ages to attend this magical event featuring pictures with Santa Blaze, sweet treats, holiday music with the VSU Spotlighters, an ornament-decorating station, coloring pages, an opportunity to write letters of support to the troops, and more.

This heartwarming tradition marks the official start of the holiday season at VSU. It is open to the public.

