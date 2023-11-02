//VSU STEAM Center invites public to free interactive weather exhibit

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University STEAM Center will host the Art and Science of Weather experience free to the public.

Valdosta State University’s STEAM Center for Applied Creativity and Innovation presents the Art and Science of Weather from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11. This experience is free of charge and open to the public.

The Art and Science of Weather is a series of interactive exhibits designed to help learners of all ages gain a better understanding of various types of weather phenomena. STEAM Center guests can interact with a 10-foot-tall tornado, touch a cloud, make a rainbow with prisms, turn a 15-foot-wide Earth to discover the Coriolis effect, and more.

“The weather impacts our daily lives,” shared Dr. Brian Gerber, director of VSU’s STEAM Center for Applied Creativity and Innovation. “It helps you decide what clothes to wear and maybe what you will do during the day. Weather can influence our mood, impact our health, and for the many people in agricultural jobs, impact their livelihood. Severe weather, like the recent hurricane Idalia, can disrupt people’s lives because of the destruction it causes. Understanding weather can make an uncertain world a little more certain and predictable for everyone.”

In the coming months, VSU’s STEAM Center team expects to host some 3,000 area students interested in exploring the Art and Science of Weather exhibit.

Nov. 11 is the only time this experience will be open to the general public this year.

VSU’s STEAM Center is committed to developing innovative and creative learning activities that increase interest in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics — while also demonstrating how art plays a central role in driving innovation. It offers summer camps for community youth; field trip experiences for area elementary, middle, and high schools; training workshops that help teachers learn new ways to educate, support, encourage, and inspire the students in their classrooms; and other initiatives that transform lives across South Georgia. It is located at 1302 N. Patterson St. in Valdosta.

