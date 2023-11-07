//VPD seeks donations for Shop with a Cop community project

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department invites the community to donate to Shop with a Cop to help give youth a happy holiday season.

Release:

Shop with a Cop is more than just a charitable event; it’s a true community project. This program not only provides selected youth aged 4 to 12 with holiday gift-purchasing experience, but it also creates an opportunity for children to connect with our dedicated police force and forge lasting memories. Through this initiative, VPD strives to instill a sense of joy, hope, and togetherness during the holiday season.

Valdosta Police Department previous Shop with a Cop event.

To make this event possible, VPD relies on the generosity of our community members, local businesses, and sponsors who generously donate to fund gift cards for the participating children. The amount each child receives and the number of children served depend on the donations collected. This year, the event is scheduled for Monday, December 18, 2023, at a participating Walmart location, where Valdosta police officers will accompany the selected children and their parents.

Officers participating in Shop with a Cop serve as positive role models and designated shopping buddies for the children. This interaction provides an invaluable opportunity for the youth to see law enforcement officers in a positive light, fostering trust, understanding, and a sense of safety within the community. It’s a cheerful experience that both officers and the children cherish.

Only law enforcement officers, schoolteachers, counselors, or principals may nominate a child.

Criteria used in the selection process include:

The child has been a victim of a crime.

The family is facing financial hardship.

The child may be dealing with a severe illness.

By focusing on children facing these challenges, the Valdosta Police Department hopes to bring

joy and relief to those who need it most during the holiday season.

Officer Randall Hancock expressed his excitement for the upcoming Shop with a Cop event, saying, “This program has become a cherished tradition in our community. It’s a testament to the strong bonds between our officers and the families we serve. We look forward to continuing this wonderful tradition and creating a memorable and meaningful experience for the participating children.”

VPD invites all community members, businesses, and sponsors to join in the spirit of giving by donating to Shop with a Cop. Your support will help brighten the holidays for deserving children in Valdosta and strengthen the bonds that unite us as a community.

The Valdosta Police Department accepts cash or checks payable to VPD Shop with A Cop. For more information, email Officer Randall Hancock at rhancock@valdostacity.com.