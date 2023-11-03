//Valdosta, Lowndes host Fall Electronics Recycling Event

Share with friends

LOWNDES, CO. – Valdosta and Lowndes to host Fall Electronics Recycling Event for residents to dispose of outdated or unwanted electronics.

City and County Residents can properly dispose of their outdated or unwanted electronics and reduce unnecessary clutter during the upcoming Fall Electronics Recycling Event. The City of Valdosta and Lowndes County Public Works Departments will jointly host the community recycling event on November 4, 2023, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Items can be dropped off at Valdosta Public Works located at 1017 Myrtle Street.



Items that will be accepted are cell phones, laptops, disk, and floppy drives, test equipment, modems, circuit boards, typewriters, cables, computer accessories, video machines, stereos, video cassette recorders (VCRs), CB radios, scanners, speakers, camcorders, and cameras. Televisions and CRTs will also be accepted.



This event is one of several year-round efforts that provide residents with a viable solution to dispose of their electronics properly.



Items that will not be accepted at the November 4 event include items such as vacuum cleaners, refrigerators, washers, dryers, gas-powered equipment, non-electronic equipment, and other non-recyclable items. For a complete list of e-recyclables or for more information, call the City of Valdosta Public Works Department at 229-259-3588 or Lowndes County Public Works at 229-671-2700.