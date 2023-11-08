//Valdosta Assistant City Manager named to two new appointments

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta Assistant City Manager Catherine Ammons has been appointed to two new important roles for community development.

The City of Valdosta is proud to announce two appointments of Assistant City Manager Catherine Ammons. These appointments demonstrate her commitment to community and workforce development. These appointments, made by the Georgia Municipal Association (GMA) and the South Georgia Regional Library System, reflect her dedication to making a positive impact in the region.

In her first appointment, Ammons has been selected to join the Georgia Municipal Association (GMA) Municipal Workforce Development Advisory Council for the 2023-2024 year. GMA’s Municipal Workforce Development Advisory Council focuses on addressing workforce challenges that city governments in Georgia face. The council evaluates how GMA can assist municipalities in addressing these issues and provides guidance and oversight to the association’s municipal workforce development efforts.

Through the council’s diligent work, several valuable initiatives have been launched, including adding two workforce development classes to the GMA’s training program. Furthermore, the “Starts With Me!” recruitment resources have been developed and made available for cities to use, and the “Jobs With Purpose: Municipal Workforce Development Initiative” has been initiated with the support of Georgia City Solutions, a GMA non-profit.

In her second appointment, Ammons has been named a Board of Trustee for the South Georgia Regional Library System. The South Georgia Regional Library System is dedicated to enriching the lives of diverse community members by providing equal access to a wealth of information. Their mission involves:

Increasing early childhood literacy.

Offering programs for teens and adults.

Promoting digital literacy.

Organizing cultural programs.

The library system also collaborates with schools to foster literacy and enhance awareness of library resources while establishing homework-help opportunities. The South Georgia Regional Library System is administered by the South Georgia Regional Library Board, which includes representatives from Lowndes, Echols, and Lanier counties.

Ammons expressed her gratitude for these appointments, saying, “I am honored to serve in these important roles and look forward to contributing to the development of our community and the growth of our city’s workforce. It is my privilege to work alongside dedicated individuals who are committed to improving the lives of our citizens.”