//Valdosta announces new Main Street Manager

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta announces the appointment of the new Valdosta Main Street Manager, Kym Hughes.

The City of Valdosta is excited to announce the appointment of Kym Hughes as the new Valdosta Main Street Manager. With an impressive 18-year career in the travel and tourism industry and economic development, Hughes brings a wealth of experience and expertise to her new role.

Hughes previously served as the Executive Director of the Peachtree City Convention and Visitors Bureau in Peachtree City, GA, where she played a pivotal role in enhancing the city’s branding and marketing efforts within the competitive Metro Atlanta area. Over the past five years, Kym and her team have implemented innovative ideas and strategies to rejuvenate Peachtree City’s image as a must-visit destination.

Hughes’s journey in the tourism industry began as the Director of Tourism for the Valdosta-Lowndes County CCTA & CVB, where her passion and commitment to the industry first took flight.

She has since held various leadership roles, including Director of Sales in Athens, GA, and Executive Director for the Statesboro CVB. Hughes was also a driving force in establishing the Sandy Springs CVB as its premier Executive Director, laying the foundation for the city’s destination marketing organization.

“I’m truly honored to serve as Valdosta’s Main Street Manager. I look forward to collaborating with the community, local businesses, and stakeholders to create a vibrant and thriving downtown area that residents and visitors can be proud of,” stated Hughes.

Hughes’s dedication to her field is further exemplified by her six years of service as a board member for the Georgia Association of CVBs from 2008 to 2014, as well as her three years as a board member of the Southeast Tourism Society from 2011 to 2013 and 2016.

Hughes is a proud graduate of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in communication. She has also completed the CDME program through Destinations International, highlighting her commitment to professional development and excellence in destination management.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kym Hughes as the new Valdosta Main Street Manager. Her extensive experience and innovative ideas will undoubtedly be a great asset to downtown Valdosta’s continued growth and revitalization,” stated Assistant City Manager Catherine Ammons.

Ammons adds, “We believe she will play a vital role in further enhancing the appeal of Valdosta’s downtown district and driving its continued development.”

The City of Valdosta is confident that Kym Hughes’s extensive experience and innovative approach will contribute to the continued growth and revitalization of Valdosta’s Main Street, making it an even more attractive and vibrant destination for residents and visitors alike.