//Turner Center to host local artists at Fall Songwriter Showcase

VALDOSTA – The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts will present the Fall Songwriter Showcase featuring three talented local songwriters.

The second concert of the 2023 Turner Center Songwriter Showcase series takes place Tues., November 14, from 7 to 9 p.m. inside the Turner Center galleries, located at 527 N. Patterson Street.

This one-night event features three talented, outstanding local songwriters, who will perform original music and share the stories behind their songs. Performers for the showcase are Lloyd Carter, Aaron Cheney and Derrick Dove (Derrick Dove & The Peacekeepers). Sound will be provided by Brant Pickard of Live Sound Consulting.

Lloyd Carter has shared the stage with many national touring acts ranging from gospel, country, and rhythm & blues. Carter has been received as one of the most respected voices in independent Country Music. Twice nominated “Country Male Vocalist Of The Year” by The Josie Music Awards in Nashville Tennessee at The Grand Ole Opry and twice nominated “Male Vocalist Of The Year” by The Georgia Country Awards.

Aaron Cheney’s musical career has been wide and varied so it’s no surprise his songs are an eclectic reflection of influences, rambling fearlessly between country, rock, funk, and jazz. Along the journey, his songs have garnered four Honor Awards in the Great American Songwriting Contest, cuts by various artists, and placement in movies and television. Cheney was a contributing writer of “Songwriting for Dummies, Vol. 2,” and has authored several other books of his own, including “Understanding Songwriting” and “Beyond the Bulb: How to be More Creative at Everything.”

After playing hundreds of shows a year for more than a decade, Derrick Dove & the Peacekeepers released their first album to critical acclaim in 2018. The self-titled album reached #5 on the iTunes blues charts and had five songs chart in the top 100 in four different countries! And now, they are back with a new album, “Rough Time,” available everywhere!

“Everybody has rough times. Everybody has their own struggles, and sometimes it’s just not that easy to get over ‘em. The past few years have been rough and writing this new album helped me get thru it,” says Derrick. “Rough Time,” the album’s title track, is a song from the heart, about real hurt and truth, and has struck a chord with their fan base. The single hit #1 on the blues charts in the USA & Germany.

“We are fortunate to have a strong South Georgia Entertainers membership of local musicians who write original music, play their songs for others, and help other musicians grow their craft,” said Turner Center Executive Director Sementha Mathews. “And, we are so proud to provide opportunities such as this to support their musical art.”

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for light refreshments. Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased by calling 229.247.2787 or visiting turnercenter.org, where more information is also available about the musicians. Patrons who need special assistance may contact the Center to make arrangements.