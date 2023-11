Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Second Harvest of South Georgia will host the Thanksgiving for Thousands for anyone in need.

According to the Second Harvest of South Georgia’s Facebook page, the Thanksgiving for Thousands event will be open to anyone in need.

For more information, a link to Second Harvest Facebook post is available below.

