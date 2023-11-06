//DPH to co-host Lowndes Community Health, Resource Day

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Georgia DPH’s South Health District co-hosts the second annual Community Health and Resource Day in Lowndes County.

The Georgia Department of Public Health’s South Health District is proud to partner with Pastor McCullough and the Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church to host the second annual Community Health and Resource Day in Lowndes County.

The event is being held on November 11 at the VLPRA Senior Community Center at 1360 E Park Avenue in Valdosta. The event will be from 10AM until 1PM.

The event is open to residents of Lowndes County as well as the surrounding counties.

There will be vendor booths located throughout the Senior Center’s gym area and refreshments will be provided to those who attend.

Free COVID vaccines, blood pressure checks, and additional health information will be available on site. There will also be gift cards and health supplies available to those in attendance.

Out of Hands Theater will show their film “Comfort” during the event.

For more information contact Ambreshia Allen at ambreshia.allen@dph.ga.gov or (229)412-4822.