//City of Valdosta announces Run-Off Election information

VALDOSTA – City of Valdosta registered voter will get the chance to vote in the Run-off Election in December.

The Run-Off Election is for City of Valdosta registered voters only. If you did not vote in the November election, you are still eligible to vote in the runoff.

Early Voting Days/Hours:

ELECTIONS OFFICE – 2808 N Oak St, Valdosta 31602

Thur – Fri 16 – 17 Nov 2023 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sat 18 Nov 2023 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sun 19 Nov 2023 12 noon – 5 p.m. Mon – Wed 20 – 22 Nov 2023 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Mon – Fri 27 Nov – 1 Dec 2023 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

If you wish to vote by mail, you may call, email, or fax a request to have an absentee ballot application mailed to you.

The LAST day we can accept an absentee by mail ballot applications, and mail absentee ballots to voters, is Wed 22 Nov 2023.

On the LAST DAY TO VOTE, Tuesday, 5 Dec 2023, you may vote in your assigned precinct from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. To find your assigned precinct, please go to: https://mvp.sos.ga.gov, refer to your precinct card, or contact the Elections office.

If you have any questions, call, email or fax the elections office at 229-671-2850 (Ph), 229-333-5199 (fax), e-mail elections@lowndescountyga.gov.