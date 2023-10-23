//Wiregrass offers “No Fee November” to applying students

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College announces “No Fee November” event for students applying for Spring or Summer Semester 2024.

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College announces application fees will be waived during November. Wiregrass is calling the event, “No Fee November.” Those interested in applying for Spring or Summer Semester 2024 can apply online at Wiregrass.edu and save money during the month. Spring Semester classes begin on January 8, 2024.

A new program, EMS Professions, is coming to the Ben Hill-Irwin Campus and will be offered in the evening. This program is also offered on the Valdosta Campus. Shawn Tatham, Director of EMS/Paramedic and Fire Science Programs, shared, “We are excited to expand this program to the Ben Hill-Irwin Campus and feel this will be successful on this campus. Instructor Justin Dodson brings years of experience to this program.” The Ben Hill-Irwin Campus is also starting the Associate of Science in Nursing program (RN) in the Fall Semester of 2024, and students interested in this program can enroll for the Spring Semester to take pre-entry core classes needing to apply for the program.

The Medical Laboratory Technology program will begin on the Valdosta Campus Fall Semester 2024. Those interested can enroll for Spring Semester to get started on their pre-entry core classes. Other Valdosta Campus programs accepting new students for the Spring Semester include Pharmacy Technology, Precision Machining, and Accounting. All these programs are offered in person on the Valdosta Campus. The college also offers many online programs such as Criminal Justice. For a completed list visit the college website at Wiregrass.edu/online-programs.

The Coffee Campus is excited to be able to offer the Aviation Structural to high school students as a Dual Enrollment program. Scotty Phillips has been hired as the Aviation Maintenance Technology Program Coordinator with more than 30 years of experience. Coffee Campus students can also enroll in programs such as Business Management, Diesel Maintenance, Commercial Truck Driving, and Early Childhood Care and Education on the Coffee Campus.

There are over 100 programs including programs that qualify for the HOPE Career Grant. Those who qualify for the grant could possibly qualify for additional monies that could help pay tuition, books, and fees. There are no ACT or SAT test scores required for admission. The college’s One-Stop Enrollment and Success Center can answer questions and assist new students with class schedules. To learn more information, visit the college’s website at www.Wiregrass.edu.