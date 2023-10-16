//Viking Softball, Volleyball teams enter GHSA state playoffs

Share with friends

LOWNDES, CO. – The Viking Fastpitch Softball team and the Region 1-7A second seed Volleyball team enter the GHSA state playoffs.

Both the Viking Fastpitch Softball and Volleyball teams will enter the GHSA state playoffs next week on Tuesday October 17 and Wednesday October 18.

Our Volleyball is the second seed out of Region 1-7A and will host Parkview High school in the first round on Wednesday, October 18, 2023. The first set begins at 6:00 pm in the best of five match in the Lowndes High Gym. Tickets are $8 each and will be available at the gate (cash) and via GoFan. Everyone except babies in arms must have a ticket. The only passes accepted are GHSA passes on dragonfly.

Our Fastpitch Softball team won the Region 1-7A championship and they will host the Super Regional on Monday and Tuesday. The four teams competing in our regional are Lowndes (1), Carrollton (2), Hillgrove (3), and Archer (4). All games will be played at Morris-Coats Field on the campus of Lowndes High School. Tickets are $12 per day and will be available at the gate (cash) and via GoFan. There will be a two-day pass available for $20 via GoFan only. Everyone except babies in arms must have a ticket. The only passes accepted are GHSA passes on dragonfly.

Softball games will begin at 12 noon on Monday and at 2:30 pm on Tuesday. Both days fans for the early games should enter Lowndes High through the second entrance located south of the main entrance on Norman Drive. You will be directed to park in the stadium visitors’ parking lot. School dismisses at 3:00 and fans will not be allowed through the main entrance to Lowndes High until after 3:30. After 3:30, fans may use either entrance, and may park in any parking lot.

Games are scheduled as follows

Tuesday October 17:

Game 1 – 12:00 pm Lowndes vs Archer

Game 2 – 2:30 pm Hillgrove vs Carrollton

Game 3 – 5:00 pm Losers play

Game 4 – 7:30 pm Winners play

Wednesday October 18:

Game 5 – 2:30 pm Loser bracket finals

Game 6 – 5:00 pm Championship

Game 7 – 7:30 pm If Necessary