//Valdosta’s Taste of NCNW, Business Showcase announced

VALDOSTA – The 2nd Annual Taste of NCNW and Business Showcase has been scheduled in Valdosta for food enthusiasts and business owners.

The 2nd Annual Taste of NCNW and Business Showcase will be held on Thursday, November 9, 2023, from 6-8 p.m. at the Mathis City Auditorium, located at 2300 N. Ashley Street. The event is open to the public and is expected to draw a large crowd of food enthusiasts and business owners from throughout the Valdosta area.

National Council of Negro Women, Inc. section president, Attorney Karla Walker expressed her excitement about the upcoming Taste of NCNW event, calling it a fantastic opportunity to showcase the talents of local businesses and cooks.

“This event is the perfect platform for groups to gain exposure and recognition for their hard work and dedication to their craft. We believe that the Taste of NCNW event will not only provide attendees with an incredible culinary experience but will also help to support the local community by promoting its unique and diverse offerings,” said Walker.

The cost for one “taste” ticket is $5, with additional “taste tickets” available for purchase. Admission is $5 and includes one “taste”. Additional tickets can be purchased 1 taste for $5 or 3 for $10. Attendees will have the opportunity to sample a variety of dishes from local restaurants and food vendors. In addition to the food, there will be a cookoff and vendor opportunities for businesses looking to showcase their products or services.

“We’re excited to bring the Taste of and Business Showcase back for its second year,” said 2nd Vice Section President and Event Chair, Dr. Lana Foster. “Last year’s event was a huge success, and we’re looking forward to an even bigger turnout this year. It will be an evening of fun, food, and fellowship.”

For more information about the event, please contact the organizers at 229-292-4707 or visit the event website. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to indulge in some of the best food the Valdosta area has to offer while supporting local businesses. For more information contact ncnwofvaldosta@gmail.com or 229-234-2353.