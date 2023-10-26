//Georgia, FEMA to phase out DRC in Lowndes

Share with friends

LOWNDES, CO. – Over the next two weeks, the State of Georgia and FEMA will phase out the hurricane DRCs in Lowndes and other counties.

Release:

The State of Georgia and FEMA will begin a phased approach to closing Hurricane Idalia’s three Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs) over the next two weeks. But FEMA is not leaving Georgia, as the agency continues working with the Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA) to help survivors and communities in their recovery from Hurricane Idalia. DRCs will follow this closing schedule:

The DRC at the Lowndes County Civic Center in Valdosta will close at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

The DRC at the Brooks County Agricultural Building in Quitman will close at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 2.

The DRC at the Cook County Extension Services in Adel will close at 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 6.

The deadline to apply for FEMA assistance is Nov. 6. After DRCs close, you can still contact FEMA by visiting DisasterAssistance.gov, calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585) or by using the FEMA mobile app. For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance, visit youtube.com/watch?v= WZGpWI2RCNw. FEMA encourages you to keep in touch with the agency.

It is important to provide FEMA with your final insurance settlement information as assistance may be available for some expenses not covered by insurance.

If you are receiving temporary rental assistance from FEMA, you will need to update your permanent housing plan and may need to document your need for continued rental assistance. FEMA expects all families who receive temporary rental assistance to return to their impacted home when it is repaired or to locate and occupy affordable housing without FEMA rental assistance when you can do so.

In addition, you can call the Helpline to:

Check on the status of your application and ask questions about the process.

Appeal a decision or determination by FEMA.

Update your contact information.

Provide updated documentation.

Report additional damage discovered since your home inspection.

The FEMA Helpline is open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week. Multilingual operators are available. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

For questions about U.S. Small Business Administration disaster loans, contact the SBA at 800-659-2955 (TTY 800-877-8339), or send an email to DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov.

For the latest information on Georgia’s recovery from Hurricane Idalia, visit fema.gov/disaster/4738, follow FEMA on X, formerly known as Twitter, at twitter.com/femaregion4 and at facebook.com/fema.