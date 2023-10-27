//Ellianos Coffee now open in Adel

Share with friends

ADEL – Cook County natives, Brian and Kala Stone, recently opened the brand-new Ellianos Coffee in Adel, Georgia.

Release:

Ellianos Coffee, a southeast-based drive-thru specialty coffee brand, is now open in the vibrant town of Adel, Georgia. Strategically located approximately thirty miles from Valdosta, the heart of South Georgia, Adel welcomes the renowned drive-thru coffee sensation to its thriving community. The brand-new Ellianos establishment awaits customers at 110 South Elm Street in Adel.

Cook County’s very own Brian and Kala Stone lead the charge for this promising venture. With Brian’s experience spanning seventeen years as a commercial and residential contractor and real estate developer, combined with Kala’s dedicated fourteen years as a registered nurse, the duo brings a blend of professionalism, passion, and local know-how to this initiative.

Kala’s story with Ellianos began thirteen years ago when she stumbled upon the irresistible charm of Ellianos Freezers while working at a neighboring hospital. Kala enthusiastically said of their newest undertaking, “Brian and I are both proud Cook County residents. We’re beyond excited to be part of the Ellianos family and introduce it to our hometown. It’s not just about coffee; it’s about growth and shared experiences that we believe our community will cherish.”

An Ellianos spokesperson expressed optimism about the Adel location, saying, “Expanding our footprint in South Georgia has always been part of our vision. We are thrilled to serve Adel residents our signature ‘Italian Quality at America’s Pace.’ With Brian and Kala helming the operations, we’re confident of building lasting relationships in the Adel community.”

As Ellianos brews its first cups in Adel, residents are invited to immerse themselves in the distinct flavors and experiences that have made the brand a household name in many communities.

The popular specialty coffee brand offers several menu items, including espresso drinks, latte freezers, drip coffee, and more. For non-coffee drinkers, they also serve smoothies, teas, various flavored energy drink offerings called Ellianos Edge, and more. They also serve food items such as hearty breakfast grit bowls, breakfast sandwiches, bagels, cookies, brownies, and chicken salad croissants.

Ellianos has seen sustained franchise growth, expanding its footprint in Florida and Georgia and offering territories in several other states. Ellianos is currently seeking franchisees for territories in Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina.

About Ellianos Coffee

Ellianos Coffee was founded in 2002 by entrepreneurs Scott and Pam Stewart with the mission to serve Italian Quality at America’s Pace®. In its over 20-year history, Ellianos has grown to 46 stores and has over 150 more in some stage of development. In 2023, the Franchise Business Review (FBR) named Ellianos a Top Franchise and also named Ellianos a 2022 Top Food Franchise. In its 2023 Franchise 500® list, Entrepreneur magazine recognized Ellianos among the nation’s top franchises. To learn more about Ellianos Coffee franchising opportunities, please visit www.ellianos.com/franchising/.