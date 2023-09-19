//VSU announces Summer 2023 graduates

VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University announces the members of the Summer 2023 graduating class including area residents.
Madelyn Adair of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Biology
Christopher Allen of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing
Devlin Bradford of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems
Corey Brennan of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Fine Arts in Mass Media
Gloleecia Brewer of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Healthcare Administration
Jarrett Broadie of Valdosta earned the Education Specialist in Teacher Leadership
Grantham Brogdon of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance
Kayla Brown of Valdosta earned the Education Specialist in Teacher Leadership
Camden Burrous of Valdosta earned the Master of Science in Psychology
Kiara Carson of Valdosta earned the Master of Science in Marriage and Family Therapy
Sarah Chambless of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Management
Erica Cooper of Valdosta earned the Education Specialist in School Counseling
Margaret Cosper of Valdosta earned the Master of Science in Marriage and Family Therapy
Heather Covell of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice and the Bachleor of Science in Psychology
Kyla Davis of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Arts in French
Kelly Dawsey of Valdosta earned the Education Specialist in Coaching Pedagogy in Physical Education
Jessica Deal of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership
Cecilia Fisher of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Taylor Fisher of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies
J’Maica Frame-Cabell of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Fine Arts in Communication
Anna Gardner of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing
Cabell Gill of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Computer Science
Audra Gosnell of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Keishaunda Haynes of Valdosta earned the Master of Arts in Communication
Kali Hendricks of Valdosta earned the Master of Science in Marriage and Family Therapy
Jessica Hernandez-Marsh of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in International Business
Grant Herring of Valdosta earned the Master of Business Administration
Robbin Hurt of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership
Landon Hutchinson of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems
Dustin Johnson of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership
James Johnson of Valdosta earned the Master of Education in Communication Disorders
Steven Kennedy of Valdosta earned the Master of Arts in Teaching in Middle Grades Education
Kaitlin Kirby of Valdosta earned the Education Specialist in Special Education
Laura Kirby of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Management
Eli Kosciw of Valdosta earned the Master of Science in Psychology
Jenni Le of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Travis Lewis of Valdosta earned the Education Specialist in Educational Leadership
Catherine Maxwell of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership
Katelin McLeod of Valdosta earned the Master of Science in Nursing
Isaih Mitchell of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Fine Arts in Communication
Molly Mizell of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Biology
Robert Moorman of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Biology
Jacqueline Murphy of Valdosta earned the Master of Social Work
Morgan Nauman of Valdosta earned the Master of Science in Marriage and Family Therapy
LaMoya Northcutt of Valdosta earned the Education Specialist in Teacher Leadership
Courtney Orr of Valdosta earned the Master of Business Administration
Oscar Otieno of Valdosta earned the Master of Business Administration
Christal Pack of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and the Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Jackson Page of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting
Anthony Petty of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Environmental Geosciences
Keeley Pitzing of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing
Griffin Ruane of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Management
Benjamin Schmitt of Valdosta earned the Master of Business Administration
Brent Shoniker of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Amy Sparks of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Jessica Thomas of Valdosta earned the Master of Business Administration
Lauren Vickers of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Management
Tomeisha Williams of Valdosta earned the Education Specialist in School Counseling
Mariah Wyand of Valdosta earned the Master of Business Administration
Kenyarda Young of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Healthcare Administration
