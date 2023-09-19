//VSU announces Summer 2023 graduates

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University announces the members of the Summer 2023 graduating class including area residents.

Madelyn Adair of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Biology

Christopher Allen of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing

Devlin Bradford of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems

Corey Brennan of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Fine Arts in Mass Media

Gloleecia Brewer of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Healthcare Administration

Jarrett Broadie of Valdosta earned the Education Specialist in Teacher Leadership

Grantham Brogdon of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance

Kayla Brown of Valdosta earned the Education Specialist in Teacher Leadership

Camden Burrous of Valdosta earned the Master of Science in Psychology

Kiara Carson of Valdosta earned the Master of Science in Marriage and Family Therapy

Sarah Chambless of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Management

Erica Cooper of Valdosta earned the Education Specialist in School Counseling

Margaret Cosper of Valdosta earned the Master of Science in Marriage and Family Therapy

Heather Covell of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice and the Bachleor of Science in Psychology

Kyla Davis of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Arts in French

Kelly Dawsey of Valdosta earned the Education Specialist in Coaching Pedagogy in Physical Education

Jessica Deal of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership

Cecilia Fisher of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Taylor Fisher of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies

J’Maica Frame-Cabell of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Fine Arts in Communication

Anna Gardner of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing

Cabell Gill of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

Audra Gosnell of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Keishaunda Haynes of Valdosta earned the Master of Arts in Communication

Kali Hendricks of Valdosta earned the Master of Science in Marriage and Family Therapy

Jessica Hernandez-Marsh of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in International Business

Grant Herring of Valdosta earned the Master of Business Administration

Robbin Hurt of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership

Landon Hutchinson of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems

Dustin Johnson of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership

James Johnson of Valdosta earned the Master of Education in Communication Disorders

Steven Kennedy of Valdosta earned the Master of Arts in Teaching in Middle Grades Education

Kaitlin Kirby of Valdosta earned the Education Specialist in Special Education

Laura Kirby of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Management

Eli Kosciw of Valdosta earned the Master of Science in Psychology

Jenni Le of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Travis Lewis of Valdosta earned the Education Specialist in Educational Leadership

Catherine Maxwell of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership

Katelin McLeod of Valdosta earned the Master of Science in Nursing

Isaih Mitchell of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Fine Arts in Communication

Molly Mizell of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Biology

Robert Moorman of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Biology

Jacqueline Murphy of Valdosta earned the Master of Social Work

Morgan Nauman of Valdosta earned the Master of Science in Marriage and Family Therapy

LaMoya Northcutt of Valdosta earned the Education Specialist in Teacher Leadership

Courtney Orr of Valdosta earned the Master of Business Administration

Oscar Otieno of Valdosta earned the Master of Business Administration

Christal Pack of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and the Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Jackson Page of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting

Anthony Petty of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Environmental Geosciences

Keeley Pitzing of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing

Griffin Ruane of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Management

Benjamin Schmitt of Valdosta earned the Master of Business Administration

Brent Shoniker of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Amy Sparks of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Jessica Thomas of Valdosta earned the Master of Business Administration

Lauren Vickers of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Management

Tomeisha Williams of Valdosta earned the Education Specialist in School Counseling

Mariah Wyand of Valdosta earned the Master of Business Administration

Kenyarda Young of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Healthcare Administration

