//VHS to dismiss early on Friday for Homecoming Parade

VALDOSTA – Valdosta High School will have early dismissal on Friday to get ready for the annual VHS Homecoming Parade.

Release:

Early Dismissal Alert!

Get ready for the annual VHS Homecoming Parade on Friday, September 15, 2023!

But before the fun begins, make sure to check with your student’s school for specific early dismissal information. We want to ensure everyone has time to join us for this fantastic event!

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Early Dismissal: Check with your school for details

Parade Start: 3:30 pm

The parade route will travel north up Patterson Street from Brookwood Drive, all the way to Valdosta Middle School on Burton Street.

Come join us for an afternoon of candy, cheering and celebrating our amazing VHS community! See you there!