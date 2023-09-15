//Valdosta Fire Chief appointed as Third Vice President of the GAFC

Share with friends

VALDOSTA -The Valdosta Fire Chief Brian Boutwell was appointed as the Third Vice President of the Georgia Association of Fire Chiefs.

Valdosta Fire Chief Brian Boutwell was recently appointed as the Third Vice President of the Georgia Association of Fire Chiefs (GAFC). The GAFC is an organization made up of career, combination, and volunteer chiefs with a shared goal of improving the fire service and its delivery to the citizens of Georgia. Chief Boutwell was sworn in at a ceremony in Augusta on September 25th.

“I am humbled by the trust and look forward to serving as the Third Vice President of the Georgia Association of Fire Chiefs and working alongside my colleagues to advance our profession, improve public safety, and support the men and women who serve our communities as firefighters,” said Boutwell.

The GAFC is governed by an elected Board, including the President, First Vice-President, Second Vice-President, Sergeant-at-Arms, Secretary, Treasurer, Immediate Past President, eight District Vice-Presidents, as well as an appointed Parliamentarian and Chaplain. The association is managed by the Georgia Municipal Association (GMA), and its headquarters is situated at the GMA offices in Atlanta.