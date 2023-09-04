//LHS Vikings set to face Rock Creek Christian Academy

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO. – The Lowndes High Vikings will take on Rock Creek Christian Academy this Friday at home.

Release:

After a storm delayed victory over Gadsden County, FL our Vikings (2-0 on the season), will enjoy an open week before hosting Rock Creek Christian Academy out of Maryland on September 8, 2023. There is no game on September 1, 2023 as the West Broward, FL game was cancelled earlier this summer.

For season ticket holders the pink ticket in your season ticket booklet that reads West Broward is now your ticket for the September 8 Rock Creek game. Kickoff will be at 8:00 PM on Joe Wilson Field at Martin Stadium on September 8.

Individual game tickets for this event will go on sale Tuesday, September 6, after the Labor Day Holiday. Reserved seats are $10 each when purchased in advance. All tickets at the gate are $12 each. In keeping with GHSA policies, all fans, except babies in arms, must have a ticket.

Viking season tickets are also still on sale. These are reserve seat packages and seats are available on both sides of the stadium. Season ticket packages can be purchased from the athletic ticket office. The ticket office also has a variety of Viking apparel available including new hat designs and the popular COMPETE shirts.

In keeping with system policies please remember that K-8 students must be accompanied by a parent/guardian to enter the stadium and that loitering in open areas at the stadium is not permitted. K-12 students are expected to remain with their parents/guardians in their seating area.

Tickets are available for purchase from the Viking Athletic Ticket Office. Ticket office hours are Monday – Thursday 12:30 pm until 4:30 pm and Friday 9:00 am until 1:00 pm. The ticket office is located in the Board of Education building on Norman Drive across from Goo Goo Car Wash.

Martin Stadium does have a clear bag policy. Only clear bags are permitted to enter the stadium. Clear bags are available for purchase at the ticket office. They are $10 each with the Viking logo. Shirts with the COMPLETE logo, as well as others are also available for purchase.

Thank you for your support and Go Vikings!