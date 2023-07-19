//Lowndes County man arrested for battery, narcotics

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – A Lowndes County man with active warrants was arrested for narcotics and battery by the Valdosta Police Department.

Release:

Arrested: Cheronne Andropplis Hart, African American male, 40 years of age, Lowndes County resident

On July 15, 2023, at approximately 5:17 am., Valdosta Police Officers responded to a residence in the 1700 block of Azalea Drive after a citizen called E911 to report that she had been assaulted. The victim identified the offender as Cheronne Andropplis Hart, 40 years of age. Hart was not at the scene when officers spoke to the victim.

At approximately 10:15 am., officers received information that Hart was a passenger in a vehicle that was traveling in the 400 block of Northside Drive. Officers stopped the vehicle and made contact with Hart, who was found to have an active arrest warrant that was not related to this case. While arresting Hart for his active arrest warrant officers observed narcotics inside the vehicle. Officers located approximately 80.65 grams of cocaine, approximately 50.82 grams of methamphetamine, bags commonly used to package narcotics, and a large amount of currency. The narcotics were packaged in a manner indicative of sales.

Hart was transported to Lowndes County Jail, and he has been charged with:

Trafficking in cocaine-felony;

Trafficking in methamphetamine -felony;

Possession of drug-related objects-misdemeanor; and

Battery-family violence-felony.

“We are thankful that the victim called 911 and helped us locate the offender. Our officers did a great job thoroughly investigating the incident, which resulted in dangerous narcotics being removed from our community.” Said Chief Leslie Manahan