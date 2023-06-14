//VPD investigates Giddens Drive house fire

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Fire Department is investigating a fire on Giddens Drive that started in the rear of a single-family residence.

Release:

On Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at 01:05 A.M., the Valdosta Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire at 2405 Giddens Drive. The first fire unit arrived within 4 minutes to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear of a single-family residence. Fire crews were able to mitigate the fire and clear the residence quickly. There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

For more information, please contact Chief Brian Boutwell at 229-375-3404.