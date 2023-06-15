//Vikings 2023 football season tickets on sale

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Lowndes High School Vikings 2023 season football tickets are now on sale at the ticket office.

Season tickets for the 2023 Viking football season are on sale. This year there are seven (7) home contests including the pre-season game on August 11. The cost for each season ticket package is $65. The deadline for renewing your current seats is July 21, 2023.

Tickets will need to be purchased from the ticket office. Due to postage concerns and lost tickets, renewing by mail will not be an option. The ticket office accepts cash, checks, and credit cards.

All ticket sales will be final. Should a team cancel, we will exhaust all attempts to either reschedule or find a replacement opponent. However should we have to cancel a game due to circumstances outside of our control, ticket purchases will not be refunded. Please safeguard your tickets. The athletic department does not replace lost, stolen, or mutilated tickets.

Again, the deadline for claiming your seats for the 2023 season is Friday July 21, 2023. On Monday July 24, season ticket holders and touchdown club members can purchase additional tickets and/or upgrade their seats. On Tuesday, July 25, all remaining seats will be available for the general public.

Student season passes will be available for Lowndes High School students in August at Lowndes High School.

Please make plans now to enjoy what promises to be another exciting year of Lowndes Football as we welcome Head Coach, Adam Carter and his staff to the One Lowndes Family.

Ticket Office Schedule

June 2023

Monday – Wednesday 9:00 AM – 4:30 PM

Thursday – 9:00 AM – Noon

Friday Closed

June 23 – July 9, 2023 – System closed

July 10 – July 14, 2022

Monday – Thursday from 12:30 PM till 4:30 PM

Friday from 9:00 AM till 1:00 PM

July 17 – July 21, 2023

Monday – Thursday from 9:00 Am till 4:30 PM

Friday from 9:00 AM till 4:00 PM. – Deadline to Renew

July 24, 2023 (Monday) 7:00 AM – 4:30 PM – Season ticket holders and TD Club member’s upgrades and additional purchases

July 25, 20232 (Tuesday) – 7:00 AM – 4:00 PM General Public

Beginning Wednesday July 26 the ticket office will return to normal season hours of Monday – Thursday from 12:30 PM till 4:30 PM and on Friday from 9:00 AM till 1:00 PM.