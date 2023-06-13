//VFD, VPD to host Annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Fire and Police Departments to host the Annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive encouraging the community to donate.

Valdosta Fire and Police Departments are teaming up with LifeSouth Community Blood Centers for their Annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive. The event will occur on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, from 2 pm to 6 pm, at the Valdosta City Hall Annex Multi-Purpose Room at 300 N Lee Street.

This collaboration aims to bring awareness to the need for blood donations and encourage community members to join the cause. The friendly inter-departmental competition, open to the public, seeks to aid the LifeSouth Community Blood Centers in its life-saving efforts. LifeSouth is the sole supplier of blood products to South Georgia Medical Center and has been serving the Valdosta community for over five years.

“As first responders, we dedicate our lives to helping the citizens and visitors of Valdosta,” said Fire Chief Brian Boutwell. “This friendly competition empowers our community to play an important role in saving lives.”

The City of Valdosta invites city employees, retirees, and the general public to respond to the call and give blood at this life-saving event. Donors can support their favorite department by donating blood and helping them win the coveted Battle of the Badges trophy. When blood donors arrive, staff will ask which team they support for the competition, team fire or team police. The event is open to the public; all donors will receive a free t-shirt.

“Our officers commit themselves daily to protecting our community, “said Chief of Police Leslie Manahan. “By giving blood, the community can aid us in being a critical part of life-saving emergencies.”

Both chiefs expressed their desires for a large citizen turnout because LifeSouth Blood Community Centers and the recipients of the donations will be the true winners. Come out and support the local heroes and help save lives.

For more information, contact Erica Thrift at ethrift@valdostacity.com